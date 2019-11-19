LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds deer hunters that the deer check station serving Plattsmouth and the surrounding area has changed.
Those checking deer at Plattsmouth can do so at Professional Heating and Air Company, 506 Chicago Ave. This change is due to continued flooding at the Schilling Wildlife Management Area office. The Game and Parks Commission thanks Professional Heating and Air for providing a location for deer check.
All hunters during the November firearm deer season should locate a check station ahead of their hunt. A full list of deer check stations throughout the state is available on our website at OutdoorNebraska.org/deer.