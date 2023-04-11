The 29th annual Northeast Nebraska Master Gardeners Plant Fair and Market will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 28, and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex. Sale of plants, vendors items, children's area, lunch stand and educational sessions will be available.
Here’s a look at some of the featured plants.
Hollyhock
Alcea Chater's Double Scarlet has fully double, bright, clear colors. This is a biennial (a plant that lasts two years), usually producing flowers and seed the second year with a height of 6-8 feet, width of 1-2 feet for Zone 3.
Hollyhock (Althaea rosea) is a herbaceous (nonwoody) plant of the mallow family (molvaceae). It has coarse, rounded leaves, a hairy stem, and large showy flowers of various shades of white, pink, purple, red or yellow. They are native to China. The stalk grows around 5-9 feet tall. The leaves have five to seven lobes. The flowers are 3 inches or more across and are born in a spike.
Wormwood
Artemisia scmidtiana (Silver Mound) is a compact, mounded plant with ferny, silver foliage. It is excellent for the rock garden or edging with a height of 12 inches, 18-inch width, best for Zone 3.
Wormwood is a bitter or aromatic herb and shrub of the genus Artemisia of the family Asteraceae, distributed throughout many parts of the world. They have many small, greenish-yellow flower heads, containing only disc flowers. The heads are grouped in clusters. The leaves are usually divided and alternate along the stem. They may be green, grayish green or silvery white. The leaves of tarragon (A. dracunculus) are used as a seasoning. Mugwort (A. vulgaris) and wormwood (A. absinthum) have been used in medicines and the bitter-tasting, dark-green oil used in making absinthe.
Goatsbeard
Aruncus dioicus (Child of Two Worlds) has showy panicles of white flowers in early summer. This is a dramatic background plant with feathery foliage with a height around 48 inches, width of 24-30 inches, best for Zone 5.
Goatsbeard (Aruncus dioicus or A. Sylvester) is a herbaceous (nonwoody) perennial plant of the rose family native to the north temperate zone. It is seen commonly in rich woods, especially in mountainous regions. The plant can grow 4-6 feet tall and has compound (feather-formed) leaves up to 20 inches long, 8-10 small, stalkless white flowers are borne on spiky, leafless branches 10-25 centimeters long.
Spring is here. Come to the plant fair.