Weather Alert

.Accumulating snow is wrapping up across the CWA and is being replaced by freezing rain and freezing drizzle. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches have fallen. Ice accumulations of up to 0.10" are possible, especially south of I-80. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Road conditions have deteriorated, making travel difficult. Expect slippery conditions for the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&