Ring in the New Year on a healthy note with a First Day Hike at Ponca State Park on Jan. 1.
The park is featuring two of its many trails; Old Oak Trail and Tristate Overlook Trail.
The Old Oak Trail has been set up as a self-guided experience with points of interest featured along the trail; and a fun scavenger hunt has been added to the Tristate Overlook Trail, where a village of gnomes have taken up residence.
A state park vehicle permit is required. Call Ponca State Park for trail conditions and additional details at 402-755-2284
Other activities during Ponca State Park’s Winterfest event include:
Fruitcake Fling — The course is set up in the meadow across from the Resource and Education Center, by the mini lodge “Whitetail.” Cabin guests will find fruitcakes waiting for them in their cabins; and day guests can pick up fruitcakes from the front desk at the Resource and Education Center while supplies last.
Yule Log Quest — This year teams will use their smart phones to scan QR codes and follow the clues around the park searching for the coveted yule log. Teams must pre-register at the Resource and Education Center or by calling Ponca State Park 402-755-2284. Space is limited. The first clue will be emailed out at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.
Photo Op with Sasquatch — Find Santa-Quatch in the park and take a selfie or group photo! Share your photos with us on Facebook or at ngpc.ponca@nebraska.gov #SasquatchSelfieChallenge
Christmas Tree Hunt — Can you find all 16 trees decorated throughout the park? Load up the car and drive with your favorite holiday tunes in search of these themed trees.
Cookie Decorating — Don’t forget about this special treat as part of your cabin package. Create warm memories in the cold of winter by decorating holiday cookies.
Snow Creation Building Contest — November 28th -March 19; Prizes for first, second, and third place. Email your finished creation to lynn.mellick@nebraska.gov. Email your finished creation to lynn.mellick@nebraska.gov. Learn more and register at the Resource and Education Center. Entries will be featured on our Facebook page/Ponca State Park NE