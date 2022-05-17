Special to the Daily News
Mitchell Pierson of Lincoln Southeast survived an eight-person shoot-off on April 29 to win the individual title in the 16-yard competition at the 52nd Cornhusker Trap Shoot in Doniphan.
Pierson and seven others each broke all 75 targets earlier, then, in the shoot-off, the champion failed to miss.
Scotlyn Kincaid of Papillion-La Vista won the ladies’ title after a three-person shoot-off after shooting a 73 earlier. The high school team crown went to Papillion-La Vista, which broke 358 of 375 targets. Malcom 4-H Blue won the 4-H team title with a 359 and Duchesne won the ladies’ team crown with a 323.
There were 1,524 shooters competing Friday. On Saturday, competitors will shoot 75 handicap targets. The high school shooter with the highest combined score from the two days will earn the Cornhusker Cup trophy as the overall champion.
Friday’s results in the 16-yard competition are:
Top 20 Individuals
Mitchell Pierson, Lincoln Southeast Zulu, 75 of 75 (won shoot-off)
Vincent Kuehlthau, Papillion-La Vista Monarch 1, 75
Wyatt Nelson, Elkhorn South Blue, 75
Brennan Teter, Oak Creek 4-H 1, 75
Trevor Lesinski, Millard South A, 75
Tanner Muff, Lincoln Southwest Gold, 75
Dalton Bures, Diller-Odell 1, 75
Ethan Adams, Doniphan-Trumbull A, 75
Cody Zalesky, 5 Clovers 4-H Green, 74
Skye Hoyer, Blue River 4-H White, 74
Tyler Marshall, Lincoln Northeast Black, 74
Clyde Stenglein, Douglas County West Platinum, 74
Hunter Gilbertson, Waverly Maroon, 74
Nicholas Loxterkamp, Tri-County, 74
Richard Gunn, homeschool, 74
Jacob McClellan, Lincoln Lutheran 1, 74
Benjamin Menking, Fremont, 74
Jaxon Thoene, Broken Bow Karp and Krow 4-H, 74
Andrew Stadler, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, 74
Tyce Pate, North Platte Black, 74
Top Six Ladies
Scotlyn Kincaid, Papillion-La Vista 1, 73 of 75 (won shoot-off)
Janice Tejeda, Ashland 4-H 1, 73
Madelynn Oden, Lincoln Southeast Zulu, 73
Cori Combs, York, 72
Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville 1, 71
Ashley Rose, Centura Burgundy, 71
Top Three 4-H Teams
Malcom 4-H Blue (Luke Beckman, Karter Kopecky, Cooper Koeppen, Griffin Anderson, Owen Savicky), 359 of 375
5 Clovers 4-H Green, 357
Blue River 4-H White, 354
Top Three Ladies Teams
Duchesne 1 (Calla Behney, Delaney Moffitt, Grace Nigro, Izzy Jansen, Ava McQuillen), 323 of 375
Papillion-La Vista 1, 317
Lincoln Southwest Pink, 316
Top Six High School Teams
Papillion-La Vista Monarch 1 (Vincent Timberlake, Vincent Kuelthau, Trent Borer, Caleb Campbell, Aiden Cartwright), 358 of 375
Douglas County West Platinum, 353
Lincoln Southeast Zulu, 351
Millard West A, 350
Gothenburg, 350
Norris 2, 349
Jim Carlisle Memorial Second Generation Individual (traveling trophy) – Tyler Marshall, Lincoln Northeast, 74