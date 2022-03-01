Winners of the 2021 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest are featured in the March edition of the magazine now on newsstands.

More than 3,000 entries were submitted, a record for the annual contest that began in 2015.

This year’s Best of Show winner was “Sandhill Crane Preening on Platte River Bank” by Britton Bailey of Aurora, a photograph captured at Rowe Sanctuary in central Nebraska. First-, second- and third-place prizes also were awarded in four categories.

First-place winners were:

 Wildlife: “Mother’s Love” by Connie Rathbun, of Omaha

 Flora: “Milkweed Seed” by Tyler Moore, of Omaha

 Scenic: “Winter’s Surreal Moment” by Roger Richters, of Utica

 Recreation: “The Second Harvest” by Alexis Mendyk, of Dannebrog

All photos had to be taken in Nebraska, and all submissions were judged by Nebraskaland staff.

Get a copy of the March edition at a retailer near you or order a single issue at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/purchase-an-issue.

