Winners of the 2021 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest are featured in the March edition of the magazine now on newsstands.
More than 3,000 entries were submitted, a record for the annual contest that began in 2015.
This year’s Best of Show winner was “Sandhill Crane Preening on Platte River Bank” by Britton Bailey of Aurora, a photograph captured at Rowe Sanctuary in central Nebraska. First-, second- and third-place prizes also were awarded in four categories.
First-place winners were:
Wildlife: “Mother’s Love” by Connie Rathbun, of Omaha
Flora: “Milkweed Seed” by Tyler Moore, of Omaha
Scenic: “Winter’s Surreal Moment” by Roger Richters, of Utica
Recreation: “The Second Harvest” by Alexis Mendyk, of Dannebrog
All photos had to be taken in Nebraska, and all submissions were judged by Nebraskaland staff.
Get a copy of the March edition at a retailer near you or order a single issue at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/purchase-an-issue.