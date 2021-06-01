Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever receive grants

KEARNEY — Pheasants Forever announces that it will receive $1.1 Million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET) for the following programs: Corners for Wildlife (CFW), Pathway for Wildlife (PFW), Grassland Improvement Program (GIP) and the Mobile Prescribed Burn Unit & Education Outreach partnership.
The Nebraska Environmental Trust awarded over $18 Million for 113 projects this year. Of these, 42 were new applications and 71 are carry-over projects.
The Mobile Prescribed Burn Unit and Education Outreach grant will help to provide prescribed fire equipment, public education and training throughout the state. This grant funding will continue to foster the partnership with landowners implementing management goals and decrease the impacts of Eastern Red Cedar invasion through fire.
Funds provided allow for Mobile Prescribed Burn Unit equipment to be maintained, develop prescribed burn associations and create public educational events and materials. This grant also provides funding for landowner habitat tours and prescribed fire training workshops.
A variety of topics will be covered at these events. Since 2008, Pheasants Forever has held over 680 workshops for over 17,800 wildlife enthusiasts.
The CFW program continues to be a successful program and celebrates its 25th year of partnership between the Trust, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, Natural Resource Districts, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and landowners throughout the state to establish permanent wildlife habitat.
This partnership has established over 14,000 acres of habitat on private lands. Through CFW, landowners receive an annual payment for a five-year contract to establish and maintain high diversity wildlife habitat on center pivot irrigation field corners. Establishment cost share includes high quality nesting, brood-rearing and pollinator habitat for wildlife.
The PFW program is designed to bridge the gaps between urban, agriculture, working lands and wildlife.
PFW offers incentives to enhance wildlife habitat on cropland and working lands. PFW includes options for habitat establishment with annual contract payments and cost-share assistance on practices such as brush removal, smooth brome control, and prescribed fire.
Three options are offered through the program: Wildlife and pollinator enhancements on working lands, diverse cover crops on cropland and community habitat projects within rural and urban communities for public benefit. This project began as a pilot program in 2019 and as already established over 20,000 acres of habitat on private land.
Habitat Share is a unique partnership with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the Nebraska Environmental Trust and Pheasants Forever in Nebraska while leveraging non-federal chapter and grant dollars with federal Pittman-Robertson funds.
This program helps to enhance public land access locations by removing invasive species, providing tree removal, assist with prescribed fire maintenance, disking and interseeding, edge feathering and food plots. Since 2010, Habitat Share has completed 755 projects on 40,800 acres leading to $4.5 million in habitat improvements across the state.
The Grassland Improvement Program was started in 2007 for the purposes of restoring native grasslands and increasing quality grazing.
The program emphasizes deferred and rotational grazing and deferred haying with implemented prescribed fire on the property.
Landowners can also use this program to remove Eastern Red Cedar, repair erosion cuts and gullies, and increase wildlife and pollinator habitat. Since its inception, GIP has worked with 240 landowners on over 42,000 acres.
These programs are made possible through partnerships between Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever, Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, United States Department of Agriculture, the US Fish & Wildlife Service, Natural Resources Districts, and the Nebraska Environmental Trust.
More information on these programs and events are available at www.NebraskaPF.com. The Nebraska Legislature created the Nebraska Environmental Trust in 1992. Using revenue from the Nebraska Lottery, the Trust has provided over $349 million in grants to over 2,400 projects across the state.
The Nebraska Environmental Trust works to conserve, enhance, and restore the natural environments of Nebraska. Learn more about the Nebraska Environmental Trust by visiting https://environmentaltrust.nebraska.gov/.