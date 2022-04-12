KEARNEY— Nebraska’s state grass, Little Bluestem, grows a little over 3 feet tall. Its name comes from the blue hue of the stem base in the spring. The reddish-tan fall coloring decorates the landscape remaining throughout the winter. The amazing feature of this small grass is its roots. The roots of Little Bluestem can go nearly 4 feet deep to collect the much-needed moisture and support the structure to survive Nebraska weather.
Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever also have a unique root system lending to the conservation landscape. Founded in 1982, Pheasants Forever was created through a grassroots community effort where funding raised locally, stays local until the chapters decide where to focus their mission efforts. It all starts with the banquets and fundraisers held by Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Chapters.
At those banquets, community members, conservation supporters, and the future of conservation come together to support Pheasants Forever’s mission: To conserve pheasants, quail and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public access, education and conservation advocacy. From the time an attendee enters the banquet venue, they are surrounded by the mission and encouraged to support. Funds raised through event attendance, memberships, silent and live auctions, raffles, and additional donations remain with that chapter.
In Nebraska, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever chapters have a multitude of options to put the mission to work. In 2021, every dollar raised, was matched 29 times through state partnerships and grants to extend the impact on the landscape.
The Chapter Habitat Fund is a Nebraska-based, chapter program where local chapter dollars are leveraged and put into priority habitat programs like Open Fields and Waters, the Berggren Pheasant Plan, Habitat Share, prescribed fire trainings, equipment, new hunter recruitment, outreach and education, wildlife biologist partnerships and voluntary private landowner programs like Pathway For Wildlife and Corners For Wildlife. With this leveraging, Nebraska chapters, along with partners have impacted 7 million acres and introduced over 16,000 youth to pheasant hunting since 1986.
Each year, chapters receive awards for their habitat accomplishments and funding successes through the Chapter State Habitat Awards. This year, Medicine Creek PF, Wachtel Fur Immer QF, Elkhorn Valley PF, Lower Platte PF and Seward County PF all received recognition for their outstanding support. The following awards were given to these chapters at Pheasant Fest in Omaha on March 12:
2021 Top Chapter Conservation Contributor — Wachtel Fur Immer QF contributed $51, 689 to habitat in their district and across the state.
2021 Most Improved Conservation Contributor — Lower Platte PF increased by 455% in their amount of dollars used for habitat on the landscape here in Nebraska.
2021 Chapter Habitat Fund Partnership Contribution Award — Medicine Creek PF put a whopping 65% of banquet net toward habitat programs in Nebraska.
2021 Top Habitat Producer — Elkhorn Valley PF has impacted a total of 1,769 acres through the funds they raised.
2021 Nebraska Conservation Achievement Award for Historic Dollars Spent: Wachtel Fur Immer QF received their historical dollars spent accomplishment by reaching the $250,000 landmark with their efforts. In addition, Seward County PF reached the $750,000 landmark with their efforts.
Like Little Bluestem, the roots grow deep for Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever chapters and their fundraising efforts. Every decision starts and stays local. From chapter fundraising events, to the decision to participate in outreach and education efforts, voluntary landowner programs, and habitat improvement projects, chapters are the ones making the financial decisions. Without the dedicated support of sponsors, members and volunteers, Nebraska’s 7 millionth acre, over 16,000 youth through youth mentored hunts, and 1:29 funding ratio match would not have been possible. Dedication to conservation of wildlife, habitat, access, education and advocacy is what makes landscape level improvements happen in Nebraska.
* * *
Pheasants Forever, including its quail conservation division, Quail Forever, is the nation's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to upland habitat conservation. Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever have more than 400,000 members and 754 local chapters across the United States and Canada. Since creation in 1982, Pheasants Forever has spent $1 billion on 567,500 habitat projects benefiting 22 million acres nationwide.