Pheasant numbers up for 2020 season in Nebraska

It wasn’t too many years ago that we had very good pheasant numbers in Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa, as we had some tremendous Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) fields.
Whole quarter sections were in the program and not only did pheasants have increased numbers, so did all upland game, and these huge tracts of land also gave the deer population great bedding areas.
Then the commodity prices shot up. Any field — no matter how small, including most CRP acres — was plowed up, the shelterbelts bulldozed and ditches filled as everything went into cropland.
With this, the birds had literally no place to go and then a wet spring and bad winters clobbered the few birds that were left.
Now, with the commodity prices being low, the dollars that the farmers were given to establish CRP looked pretty good, with a few larger tracts being put back to native grass.
According to Pheasants Forever, going into 2020, habitat was in prime shape going into winter and coming into spring, with residual cover standing strong on the landscape. And then spring and early summer came: not too cold, not too wet and fairly warm.
You can see it in the roadside pheasant counts and surveys coming out of states like Iowa, North Dakota and Minnesota. Where there’s good habitat, there are simply more birds on the landscape to hunt after a good hatch and brood-rearing season.
South Dakota, Kansas and Nebraska will still be good destinations, although the Great Plains are dealing with habitat challenges from dry conditions.
In places like Michigan and Illinois, hard work by Pheasants Forever chapters is paying off with more habitat on the ground, and that means more birds.
Because of this, in some areas, we’re starting to see better numbers of birds. Nothing like the good old days, but, slowly but surely, they’re coming back as well as other wildlife.
Increases in pheasant numbers range from a 5% increase to 47% increase in southwest Iowa.
Below are the reports in our part of the upper Midwest.
Nebraska
To start, let’s take a closer look at how the past year has played out for weather in Nebraska.
Like other Midwest states, pheasant populations aren’t necessarily affected by mild winters as they are in the further north of pheasant range. This proved to be the case throughout the 2019-20 winter in Nebraska, with no mass mortality events noted.
“Pheasant counts during this year’s April Rural Mail Carrier Survey (RMCS) were up 20% statewide,” said John Laux, Nebraska Game and Parks Upland Habitat and Access Program manager.
Conditions throughout spring and summer continued to be favorable for pheasant production. Total precipitation noted throughout primary nesting season was above normal in the north-central and southeastern portions of the state.
Additionally, these numbers were slightly below average in other regions. However, the abundant moisture from 2019 provided a helpful head start for nesting habitat this year.
Habitat appears to be sufficient in most areas, but hunters should keep an eye on future weather patterns as habitat conditions may change between now and the season opener, Laux said.
“Dry conditions during late summer triggered emergency haying and grazing,” he said. “Consequently, some publicly accessible, Open Fields and Waters (OFW) lands in these counties will likely be impacted this fall, so preseason scouting is highly recommended.”
Nebraska continues to utilize RMCS to evaluate populations, with surveys being conducted in April, July and October of each year.
“Statewide, pheasant counts increased slightly (up 5%) during this year’s July RMCS compared to 2019 but remain below the 5- and 10-year averages,” Laux said. “Regionally, increases were observed in southwest, Panhandle and northeast regions. The most notable increases occurred in the southwest (up 47%) and Panhandle (up 36%) — which are considered the core pheasant range — and this year’s pheasant indices (within these regions) were equal to or slightly above their respective 20-year averages.”
The Conservation Reserve Program is putting more acres on the ground, into habitat, which benefits the wildlife populations as the CRP grass acts as a filter, helping to remove the soils and other impurities, trapping it there, before it gets into our streams and rivers.
With the increase in habitat and if Mother Nature cooperates by giving us a mild winter and no untimely rains during the hatching season, our bird numbers should continue to increase.
The Cornhusker state’s pheasant opener is scheduled to open Saturday, Oct. 31, running through the end of January 2021.
South Dakota
South Dakota suspended its longstanding and much-anticipated annual roadside pheasant count survey this past summer. Even without hard data, we’ll take some looks into South Dakota’s pheasant prospects for this fall and early winter.
“Most of the primary pheasant range was drought free this year, and grassland habitat looks great across the state going into early fall,” said Travis Runia, senior upland game biologist for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.
With the wet weather last year, cattail abundance has skyrocketed across the landscape, especially in the entire James River Valley.
Cattails are a favorite habitat for pheasants, especially as winter sets in. In addition to providing a place to hunt, the abundance of cattail sloughs could positively influence pheasant survival this winter.
It’s hard to find a place in South Dakota’s pheasant range that won’t offer good hunting. That’s one of the beauties of going to the Pheasant Capital of the World. It’s really all about the kind of terrain you’d like to see. Places to consider include the northeast and its farmlands and prairie potholes (think Redfield, Watertown and Huron), the Missouri River and James River runs (think Aberdeen, Pierre and Chamberlain), and the classics such as Winner, Mitchell, Plankinton-White Lake and Murdo.
South Dakota’s traditional pheasant season opens Saturday, Oct. 17, and will close Jan. 31, 2021.