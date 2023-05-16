With spring finally here, the waterfowl are returning.
Since the Maple Creek Recreation Area was built, I have noticed all the different kinds of waterfowl that come and visit my hometown of Leigh. I see mallards, coots, blue wing teals, cormorants, bufflehead ducks, blue bill duck, Canada geese, snow geese, pelicans and more. How you can tell that spring has officially come to Leigh is by seeing the white pelicans return. Yes, you read that correct, white pelicans.
It is strange to find pelicans around Nebraska, especially in small towns as they are usually found in lakes, marshes or salt bays. The white pelicans return with spring to Maple Creek and stay until the cold moves in. As far as I am aware, there are no white pelicans permanently established in Nebraska.
I have noticed between the two sides of the dam that the pelicans tend to stay on the north side. I believe they do this because there are fewer boats and the lake is shallower on the west side of the northern lake so no one will bother them.
Because pelicans rely on small fish like anchovies, they are adapting to what fish they can get out of the lake, as there aren't any anchovies or small-like fish except for minnows, which usually aren't found. The pelicans are a nice change to all of the different waterfowl that is seen on the lakes. The pelicans make it easy to know when spring has come.