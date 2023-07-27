VALENTINE — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider staff recommendations to increase the fee for state park entry permits when it meets on Friday, Aug. 4, in Valentine.
The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. at the Niobrara Lodge, 803 E. Highway 20.
Staff will propose raising the annual permit for Nebraska-licensed vehicles from $30 to $35 and a daily permit from $6 to $7 beginning Jan. 1, 2024. An approval also would activate an increase in permit fees for vehicles licensed outside of Nebraska. Those annual permits would increase from $60 to $70, with the daily permit increasing from $12 to $14.
The duplicate permit would go from $15 to $17.50 for Nebraska-licensed vehicles and $30 to $35 for vehicles licensed outside of Nebraska.
The commissioners also will consider authorizing one lottery and one auction permit for a 2024 bighorn sheep hunting season. The season would be Dec. 3-22.