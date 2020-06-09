Park cabins to open

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will begin restoring limited overnight lodging in park cabins while continuing to protect the public and staff from the spread of COVID-19.
Starting Thursday, June 18, and continuing until further notice, any cabins not presently reserved will be available for rental for Thursday, Friday or Saturday night stays, with Sunday checkouts. Any new reservations will be subject to availability, and a minimum two-night stay will be required for new reservations.
Guests can call park offices for more details. Find park contact information at OutdoorNebraska.gov/stateparks or OutdoorNebraska.gov/lodging-2.