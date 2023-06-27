Applications for paddlefish-snagging permits will be accepted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission from Saturday through Friday, July 1-14.
The application period opens at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Mail applications must be received by Game and Parks’ Lincoln office by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14, while online applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 14.
Two anglers may submit a joint application, but the applicants must both be residents or both be nonresidents. The lowest preference point total between the two applicants will be used in the draw.
An angler must be 12 years old by Sunday, Oct. 1, to be eligible to apply for a snagging permit.
Permits will be awarded through a random drawing based on angler preference points.
Drawing results will be available by Thursday, July 20. Applicants supplying email addresses will be notified when the draw is complete. Others should monitor their status online. Successful applicants will have until Saturday, Aug. 5, to complete the purchase of awarded permits.
Permits awarded but unpaid will result in the applicant losing preference points and forfeiting the permit. Unpaid or unawarded permits remaining after the draw will be made available to the next resident successful applicants.
In lieu of participating in the draw, resident anglers may purchase one preference point during the application period for $10 and nonresidents may purchase one for $20.
Snagging of paddlefish and nongame fish is permitted Sunday through Tuesday, Oct. 1-31, in the Missouri River from the Gavins Point Dam downstream to the mouth of the Big Sioux River at mile marker 734.
For more information, including an application form, read the Nebraska Fishing Guide a OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides-maps.