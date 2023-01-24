It’s winter. Snow has already fallen. It’s cold outside. Brrrr …
But there is a no need to be a couch potato this time of year staying cozy by the fire for hours or binge watching a dramatic TV show series. Nah, not when there are fun things to do outdoors, that is.
There is actually host of activities that can be done outside in Nebraska throughout the winter months. So, gather up your winter garb, here are some ideas for you:
Cross-Country Skiing/Snowshoeing — When the snow flies and blankets the ground, the race begins for cross-country skiers and snowshoers to make the most of their time on the white stuff. In fact, a number of these winter outdoor enthusiasts fully experience nature by taking to the snow covered trails at the Nebraska state park lands. You can even blaze your own trails at area parks or public properties. If excellent aerobic winter workouts and opportunities to get Vitamin D are sought, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing would be perfect fits.
Bird Watching — Whether watching from the warmth of the living room or traipsing through the woods of a state park area, winter is a wonderful time to observe birds. It is easy to entice new feathered visitors to your yard in winter by offering much-appreciated food, water and shelter. Or grab your boots and parka and make a visit to their haunts in a nearby park or green space. Whatever the preference is, there are many different bird species to be seen.
Winter Camping — Winter camping is not for the faint of heart but it has its perks. There are no bugs, no crowds and you can really experience the calm and beauty of the season. However, you will need to be prepared with proper equipment, clothing and supplies. The good news is the campgrounds to Nebraska’s many state park areas are open and available to winter campers who want to “rough it.”
Winter Hiking — Most folks think when the cold weather comes, the hiking season is over, but that is definitely not the case. The grounds to Nebraska’s 76 state park areas are open for recreational use and have dozens of miles of hiking trails available. The nice thing is the these trails don’t have a lot of people them in the winter. Due to much lower traffic, the chances of seeing a variety of wildlife species are good. Additionally, with snow cover and some ice, there are some very nice views to be relished, fantastic landscape photos to be taken and unique images to be captured.
Sledding/Tobogganing — There is really no better way to enjoy magic of winter than by zooming down a snow-packed hill on a plastic sled, toboggan, saucer or perhaps an inner tube. Sure, the neighborhood or town hill where everyone goes is fun, but for the ultimate in sledding and tobogganing, Mahoney State Park near Ashland is truly the place to be. If Mother Nature hasn’t cooperated with abundant snow on the hill east of the park’s activity center, and if it’s been cold enough, the crew there has made some.
Snow Soccer/Snow Touch Football — Have snow cover? Then, perhaps a game of snow soccer or snow touch football is in order. Falling in the snow during those contests is no big deal. In fact, it is part of the fun. The snow is there for a cushion. To establish a snow soccer or touch football field, simply round up four bright, colorful, old shirts. Set them on the ground to mark the goal lines. Go get the ball, it’s game time.
Ice Skating — A favorite winter past time for scores of parents and children alike is ice skating. It is a great way to stay active during the cold winter months. The learning curve for ice skating is not steep, and newcomers do well after a short while. When deciding where to ice skate this winter, there are plenty of options including both local indoor and outdoor ice skating rinks. In eastern Nebraska, a popular ice skating option is located at Mahoney State Park near Ashland.