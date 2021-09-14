Outdoor expo at Ponca State Park returning

LINCOLN — After a one-year hiatus, the Missouri River Outdoor Expo is back Saturday Sept. 18 to 19 at Ponca State Park, with a diverse array of family-friendly, hands-on activities that showcase outdoor education, sports and recreation.

Be inspired by Matt Stutzman, the silver medalist in the 2021 Paralympic Games archery competition, pro angler Aaron Petersen, Gould Brothers, Axe Women Loggers of Maine and the conservation efforts of Wild Encounters.

Then try your hand at a variety of outdoor activities: Monarch tagging, outdoor cooking, kayaking, fishing, leather carving, geode cracking, shooting sports, rock-wall climbing, bow fishing, ropes obstacle course and so much more.

All activities are free. A complete list of expo activities and events is available at MissouriRiverOutdoorExpo.com.

In consideration of public health concerns, all activities will be outdoors. Guests should practice social distancing. Wearing of face masks will be optional.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own masks, but masks will be available There also will be many hand-sanitizing stations, and social spacing in vendor areas and upon shuttles.

The Missouri River Outdoor Expo is the largest outdoor expo in the Midwest, averaging 30,000 in attendance annually.

Expo weekend begins with a special Expo Invitational School Day, which is attended by numerous schools across the region.

A park permit is required of each vehicle entering the park. Permits may be purchased at the gate or at OutdoorNebraska.org.

Ponca State Park is located just north of Ponca in northeastern Nebraska’s Dixon County. For more information, contact ngpc.moriverexpo@nebraska.gov or call 402-755-2284.

