No matter what you’re doing in the outdoors, there’ll be a change. Something will be different each time you go out — different than it was last year.
One of the things that will change is our weather from fall to the first day of winter on December 21. In past years by this time, we had measurable snow cover. Now for the last couple of weeks, our weather has been balmy and by noon it had warmed up enough that when you went outside, you didn’t need a coat.
Another example was a comment made by Team Outdoorsmen Production member Bill Christensen of Hartington. Bill is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys hunting, fishing and the great outdoors.
This morning we were having coffee at Keith’s with the guys: Marv, Jim, Gary, Tom, Bill and I. We were talking about what’s going on in our outdoors and Bill mentioned there are a lot of changes that affect the outdoors, take for instance waterfowl hunting.
Last year, out of our South Dakota blind, the guys shot numerous Canada geese and a large number of ducks as they migrated through.
This year, because it’s an open winter, with warmer temperatures, waterfowl up north don’t need to move south. They will leave the water later to feed because they aren’t burning up a lot of energy during the day to stay warm. For this reason they don’t need as much to eat as they did when the weather is cold.
A lot of the waterfowl are still enjoying the warmer weather up north, not coming through until the lakes and ponds freeze and the food sources are covered up.
The strange November weather affected other things, including the deer rut, as the bucks needed a little colder weather to really get active. There were many running around, but when it’s warm and and they are looking for a receptive doe, they heat up quickly.
Unless they find a doe and move her it’s harder on them. Bucks will put on a lot of miles and fight other competing bucks, so when it’s cold they don’t get overheated.
We’ve also noticed the change in coyotes and other predators. They like other critters this year, don’t have to travel through snow or fight cold weather, so they too don’t need to expend much energy to feed.
In the winter, with its wind and cold weather, predators are easier to call because they need to feed continually in order to stay warm. When they hear our distress call of a dying rabbit, they’ll make tracks toward that sound, looking for an easy meal.
Fisherman have to deal with a lot of changes including the weather, drought, low and high water levels and the freeze. All of the above-mentioned things will be a huge change the fish have to adapt to in order to survive the long winter.
In the fall before the freeze, they’ll pig out, feeding heavily to put on fat reserves so they can make it to the spring spawn.
Since they’re cold blooded, as the water temperatures cool, their metabolism will slow. They don’t need to feed much through the winter as they live primarily on their fat reserves.
That doesn’t mean they quit eating all together. When an easy meal shows up — a jig with a wax worm or a minnow — they’ll look it over and may or may not take it.
Once we have good ice, we need to pay attention to the amount of noise we make while going across it as well as when digging our holes and setting up — especially in shallow water.
Since there is not much, if any, snow on the ice, the noise you make will cause vibrations to be carried through the ice. This creates a change in the water pressure that is felt by the fish through their lateral line. They may move out a distance from where they were and once the noise is at a minimum, move back in under your hole.
There are some fish, especially panfish that may be attracted to the noise of your auger going through the ice. It’s been said that as the water turns to ice, some insects or other things that may have been frozen in the ice get released as the auger breaks through which draws the panfish toward the noise.
There are times when a change is good. However there are also times when considtions need to change in order for other things to occur.
Events in the outdoors may be earlier or even held back from when they happened a year ago. But no matter when things change, it’s a great time to be out and about, enjoying everything in the great outdoors that old Mother Nature offers us.