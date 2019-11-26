Outdoor Adventures: river
Photo courtesy of Anthony Thompson

Norfolk native Anthony Thompson snapped this photo at one of the rest areas along the Cowboy Trail west of Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. “When you see a sunset like this one on the Elkhorn River, you are reminded of the incredible beauty of the Elkhorn River valley,” Thompson said.

* * *

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping  — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

Still time to open-water fish before lakes freeze

I will fish open water as late into the fall as possible.  Pretty sure I ain’t done yet.  But, with the relatively cold fall we have had, I cannot help but wonder, how long until we have ice?  How long until I can icefish?

Outdoor Adventures

Early checked deer numbers up 8% statewide

LINCOLN — Preliminary deer check-in numbers indicate that statewide harvest numbers are up approximately 8% compared to the 2018 opening weekend of Nebraska’s firearm season.

Input sought on waterfowl changes

LINCOLN — The deadline to submit public input to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on potential changes to duck zone and goose unit boundaries for 2021-22 is Nov. 30.

Outdoor Adventures

Gunnar Kruid, 12, of Madison shows off his first antelope. The 3½-year-old doe was taken with a .243 caliber rifle in the Box Butte West unit on Nov. 2. Gunnar was hunting with his dad on private property.