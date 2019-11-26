Outdoor Adventures

Norfolk native Anthony Thompson snapped this photo at one of the rest areas along the Cowboy Trail west of Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. “When you see a sunset like this one on the Elkhorn River, you are reminded of the incredible beauty of the Elkhorn River valley,” Thompson said.
* * *
Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.