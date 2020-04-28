COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Outdoor Adventures: Deer
A deer is silhouetted against the setting sun on a recent evening at Willow Lake near Pierce.

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping  — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

Kayaking water trail well worth the time and effort

I’ve paddled many of the state’s rivers, mostly during the past 20 years creating stories on the state’s water trails. But until 2018, I hadn’t floated the Platte, despite living a mere 30 miles from its course. By then, my wife, Theresa, and I had owned kayaks for five years, but we mostly …

Landowner program seeks new enrollment

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking to add more hunting and fishing access opportunities through its Open Fields and Waters Program.

April outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in April.

May outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in May.

Commission encourages families to camp at home

LINCOLN — Though Nebraskans everywhere have been practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the community, camping enthusiasts need only look to their home or backyard for the ultimate “getaway.”

Outdoor Adventures

Led Henery holds up his first crappie of the spring fishing season after a recent boating trip to Willow Lake near Pierce.

April 5 – Light Goose Conservation Order closes in Rainwater Basin and West zones

April 11 – Spring youth shotgun turkey season opens

April 18 – Spring shotgun turkey season opens

April 15 – Light Goose Conservation Order closes in East Zone

April 20 – Application period begins for bighorn sheep lottery permit

In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Game and Parks has cancelled all agency-sponsored events scheduled through May 31. Game and Parks aims to protect its staff and customers by removing opportunities for crowds to gather at facilities and events and by maintaining clean facilities.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

May 8 – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

May 16 – Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, statewide

May 18-June 5 – Eligible landowners may apply for one elk permit

May 31 – Spring turkey seasons close

