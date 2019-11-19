Outdoor Adventures: Antelope
Courtesy photo

Gunnar Kruid, 12, of Madison shows off his first antelope. The 3½-year-old doe was taken with a .243 caliber rifle in the Box Butte West unit on Nov. 2. Gunnar was hunting with his dad on private property.

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping  — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

Preston Bussey of Battle Creek shows off his first buck taken with a bow. The deer was shot on October 29.