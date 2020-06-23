Outdoor Adventures

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Zac Bilstein recently caught this 4-foot lake sturgeon in Yankton. The fish was released back into the river unharmed.

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping  — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

June 1-30 – Archery paddlefish season

June 5 – Final day landowners may apply for one elk permit

June 8-26 – Residents and nonresidents may apply for one deer permit in any draw unit

June 8-26 – Residents may apply for one elk permit

June 8-26 – Residents and eligible landowners may apply for one buck or either-sex antelope permit in available units.

June 19 – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Game and Parks has cancelled all agency-sponsored events scheduled through June 30, with the possibility of an extension. Game and Parks aims to protect its staff, customers and communities by limiting our events that create opportunities for crowds to gather at facilities.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

