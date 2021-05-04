Outdoor Adventures: Spring turkey

Spring tom turkey
Courtesy photo

Drew Schaefer harvested this tom in Boone County on the second day of the shotgun season, April 18. The tom  weighed in at 23.5 pounds and boasted a 9.5-inch beard and 1⅜ inch spurs.

* * *

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping  — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

Hunters Helping the Hungry gets grant

LINCOLN — Hunters Helping the Hungry has received a $10,000 grant award from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund to aid the program in helping Nebraskans in need.