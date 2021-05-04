Outdoor Adventures: Spring turkey

Drew Schaefer harvested this tom in Boone County on the second day of the shotgun season, April 18. The tom weighed in at 23.5 pounds and boasted a 9.5-inch beard and 1⅜ inch spurs.
