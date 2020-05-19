Outdoor Adventures: Spring turkey

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Drew Schaefer shot this mature tom turkey on May 10, east of Albion. The turkey had a 9-inch beard and 1-inch spurs, weighing 17 pounds.

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping  — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

Public urged to leave wildlife babies alone

LINCOLN — It is natural for some people who see a young wild animal apparently abandoned by its mother to want to rescue it. The correct course of action is to leave it alone.

May outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in May.

May 8 – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

May 18-June 5 – Eligible landowners may apply for one elk permit

May 31 – Spring turkey seasons close

In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Game and Parks has cancelled all agency-sponsored events scheduled through May 31. Game and Parks aims to protect its staff and customers by removing opportunities for crowds to gather at facilities and events and by maintaining clean facilities.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

