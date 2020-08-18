You have permission to edit this article.
Outdoor Adventures: Skyview Lake

Two labrador mixed-breed dogs eye a mama duck and her ducklings as the sun comes up at Skyview Lake. The dogs’ instincts were to try to jump in the water, but they were held back.

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping  — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

August outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in August. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Aug. 1 – Squirrel hunting season opens

Aug. 1 – Registration begins for Harvest Information Program

Aug. 1 – Private land antlerless elk hunting season opens

Aug. 3 – Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining deer and antelope permits, and residents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining elk permits.

Aug. 7 – Final day for bighorn sheep lottery permit applications

Aug. 10 – 2020 fall turkey permits available beginning at 1 p.m. Central Time

Aug. 13 – The Science of Animal Myths webinar, fal.cn/AnimalMyths

Aug. 13 – Family Nature Night, Skyview Lake, Norfolk, forms.gle/WVVNwcWmQ4CPcYzW7

Aug. 15 – Bullfrog season opens

Aug. 18 – Growing Up WILD educator workshop, forms.gle/huRtR9JK9NYmrQJGA

Aug. 20 – Family Nature Night, Johnson Park, Norfolk, forms.gle/op4oJCifKpu1F61u8

Aug. 20 – Antelope archery hunting season opens

Aug. 25 – Math in Nature educator workshop, forms.gle/EvkFBENo1g5uQhuJ8

Aug. 28 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners Meeting, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ashland

Aug. 28 – Drawing for bighorn sheep lottery permit

Aug. 28-Sept. 7 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

