Outdoor Adventures: Pup in the snow

Bella, an Australian cattle dog, enjoys a game of fetch in the snow on a recent afternoon at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Owner, Myranda Nerud, said both Bella and her Austrailian Shepherd, Finn, have enjoyed playing in the park this winter.
* * *
Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.