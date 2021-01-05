Outdoor Adventures: Pup in the snow

Outdoor adventures

Bella, an Australian cattle dog, enjoys a game of fetch in the snow on a recent afternoon at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Owner, Myranda Nerud, said both Bella and her Austrailian Shepherd, Finn, have enjoyed playing in the park this winter.

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping  — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

Looking back on 2020, wow what a year. The pandemic has really put it to us, but there’s hope for the coming year.

New year means new adventures in the outdoors

New year means new adventures in the outdoors

’Tis the season for reflecting on the past year and making resolutions for the next. Despite the pandemic and the chaos it brought, I was still able to enjoy the outdoors and cross a few things off my bucket list. Taking my first deer and re

Fishing regulations change for 2021

LINCOLN — Anglers must be aware of fishing regulation changes that take effect Jan. 1, 2021, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.