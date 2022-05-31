bass
Trevor Battershaw holds up a largemouth bass caught by his daughter Knightly. The fish was taken May 19 at Bass Point Resort at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping  — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

Outdoor Adventures: Largemouth bass

