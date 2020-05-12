COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Outdoor Adventures: Kayaking

John Tomasek kayaks on Pilger Reservoir near Pilger on a recent afternoon.

Forest thinning ramps up for Game and Parks

CHADRON — Forest thinning is either underway or scheduled to begin soon at three Nebraska Game and Parks Commission properties in the Pine Ridge near Crawford and Harrison. The projects consist of 258 acres at Gilbert-Baker Wildlife Management Area, 84 acres at Ponderosa Wildlife Management …

A deer is silhouetted against the setting sun on a recent evening at Willow Lake near Pierce.

Kayaking water trail well worth the time and effort

I’ve paddled many of the state’s rivers, mostly during the past 20 years creating stories on the state’s water trails. But until 2018, I hadn’t floated the Platte, despite living a mere 30 miles from its course. By then, my wife, Theresa, and I had owned kayaks for five years, but we mostly …

May outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in May.

May 8 – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

May 18-June 5 – Eligible landowners may apply for one elk permit

May 31 – Spring turkey seasons close

In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Game and Parks has cancelled all agency-sponsored events scheduled through May 31. Game and Parks aims to protect its staff and customers by removing opportunities for crowds to gather at facilities and events and by maintaining clean facilities.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

