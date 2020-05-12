Outdoor Adventures: Kayaking

John Tomasek kayaks on Pilger Reservoir near Pilger on a recent afternoon.
My family would be the first to tell you that I grew up a tomboy. I was always perched up in a tree or playing in a mud puddle. I was quite the outdoor gal, and I had a fondness for camping.
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved recommendations for 2020 deer, antelope and elk hunting seasons at its meeting May 8 in Lincoln.
LINCOLN — Nebraskans may begin enjoying recreational vehicle camping by reservation only at select state park areas starting May 20, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
It is the primary reason I hunt wild turkeys in the spring.
LINCOLN — In a proactive effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is delaying Free Fishing and Park Entry Day. It had been scheduled for May 16.
CHADRON — Forest thinning is either underway or scheduled to begin soon at three Nebraska Game and Parks Commission properties in the Pine Ridge near Crawford and Harrison. The projects consist of 258 acres at Gilbert-Baker Wildlife Management Area, 84 acres at Ponderosa Wildlife Management …
A deer is silhouetted against the setting sun on a recent evening at Willow Lake near Pierce.
I’ve paddled many of the state’s rivers, mostly during the past 20 years creating stories on the state’s water trails. But until 2018, I hadn’t floated the Platte, despite living a mere 30 miles from its course. By then, my wife, Theresa, and I had owned kayaks for five years, but we mostly …