Outdoor Adventures: Hungry ducks

A team of ducks head out looking for breakfast at sunrise on Skyview Lake. With the ice melting last week, the waterfowl had been more active.

 Jerry Guenther/Daily News

A team of ducks head out looking for breakfast at sunrise on Skyview Lake. With the ice melting this week, the waterfowl have been more active again.

* * *

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping  — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

