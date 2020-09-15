You have permission to edit this article.
Outdoor Adventures: Dove hunting

Jesse Bilstein (from left), Bailey Legate, Layne Bussey, Chase Arduser and Led Henery show off the doves they harvested recently near Ewing.

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping  — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

Fall hunting seasons are still on

Fall sports have been cancelled, postponed or will be highly regulated. Yes, there is no Husker football this season. Bars, restaurants and gatherings are being limited or restricted. Mask wearing mandates are in effect for various businesses and in the cities of Omaha and Lincoln.

Know your fish before you head to the lake

Nebraska is home to more than 100 fish species. Many of these will never be encountered on a fishing hook because their size, habits or habitats make them unavailable or undesirable to anglers.

Invitational School Day to be held at Ponca State Park

The 2020 Missouri River Outdoor Expo may have canceled but the Expo Invitational School Day is happening. Fifth grade teachers throughout the tristate region have the opportunity to take their students on a virtual field trip where outdoor activities come into the classroom through a combina…

September outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in September. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Sept. 1 – Hunting seasons open for cottontail, jackrabbit, dove, snipe, grouse, rail, raccoon and opossum

Sept. 1 – Archery, River Antlerless Private Land Only, Antlerless Only Season Choice, Statewide Whitetail Buck, Landowner, Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area and Youth deer hunting seasons open

Sept. 1 – Archery bull elk season opens

Sep. 1-7 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island

Sept. 3 – The Science of Animal Headgear, online webinar

Sept. 5-6 – Living history, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Sept. 6 – Weigand Marina Parade of Lights, Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area, Crofton

Sept. 5-13 – Early teal hunting in High Plains Zone

Sept. 5-20 – Early teal hunting in Low Plains Zone

Sept. 10 – The Science of Fossorial Animals, online webinar

Sept. 15 – Fall turkey hunting season opens

Sept. 17 – The Science of Dangerous Plants, online webinar

Sept. 19 – Muzzleloader antelope season opens

Sept. 21 – Firearm bull elk season opens

Sept. 24 – The Science of Invasive Species, online webinar

Sept. 26-27 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zones 2 and 4

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.

