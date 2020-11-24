Outdoor Adventures: Deer season

Rifle season buck

Drew Schaefer harvested this 3X4 Whitetail buck with 10 minutes left on opening day of the 2020 firearm deer season. The deer was taken on private property in Boone County.

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping  — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

Back to back deer makes for double the fun

The pandemic shook things up for deer hunters this year. Unit tags sold out quickly and my husband, Led, and I ended up purchasing a last-minute statewide buck tag for him and a river antlerless tag for myself.

Wetland resources get boost with EPA grant

LINCOLN — With the help of a $280,000 matching grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, working with partners, will be able to modernize wetland conservation resources for educators and the public.