Outdoor Adventures: Cowboy Trail biking

The Cowboy Trail had its fair share of bikers enjoying a Sunday morning ride on Sept. 15. Among them was Norfolk resident Emily Case, who stopped to capture the moment and appreciate the views as she passed through the Elkhorn River bridge.
