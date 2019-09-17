Outdoor Adventures: Cowboy Trail biking

Biking
Courtesy photo

The Cowboy Trail had its fair share of bikers enjoying a Sunday morning ride on Sept. 15. Among them was Norfolk resident Emily Case, who stopped to capture the moment and appreciate the views as she passed through the Elkhorn River bridge.

* * *

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping  — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

