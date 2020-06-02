COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Outdoor Adventures: Bluegill

Myranda Nerud shows off a bluegill she caught recently at Maskenthine Lake near Stanton.

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping  — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

Community fishing nights canceled

LINCOLN — While Community Fishing Nights will not be offered to the public this summer, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has several online resources to help anglers of all experience levels.

Fishing provides calming escape from stress of life

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us in one way or another. We have been staying at home for the most part with trips pretty much only being made to the grocery store, gas station or nearby trail for exercise.

Commission accepts grant applications for outdoor projects

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is accepting grant applications to promote outdoor recreation facilities and amenities for political subdivision parks and outdoor recreation areas through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Commission urges safety while boating

LINCOLN — Nebraskans will enjoy this summer boating on waters across the state. Last week marked National Safe Boating Week, May 16-22, 2020, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission urged boaters to keep safety the top priority. Boaters and paddlers should not take safety for granted. Gam…

Game and Parks expanding camping opportunities

Camping will be allowed again on a first-come, first-served basis starting Friday, May 22, at Smith Falls State Park, 35 state recreation areas and wildlife management areas, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has announced.

June outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in June.

June 1 – Underwater spearfishing season begins at Box Butte Reservoir and on private waters

June 1-30 – Archery paddlefish season

June 5 – Final day landowners may apply for one elk permit

June 8-26 – Residents and nonresidents may apply for one deer permit in any draw unit

June 8-26 – Residents may apply for one elk permit

June 8-26 – Residents and eligible landowners may apply for one buck or either-sex antelope permit in available units.

June 19 – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Game and Parks has cancelled all agency-sponsored events scheduled through June 30, with the possibility of an extension. Game and Parks aims to protect its staff, customers and communities by limiting our events that create opportunities for crowds to gather at facilities.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

