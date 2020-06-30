Outdoor Adventures: Archery paddlefish

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Layne Bussey, Ron Bilstein and Bailey Legate pose with the paddlefish they harvested on Sunday below Gavins Point Dam in Yankton. Tuesday is the final day of the archery paddlefish season.

Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping  — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.

Creating a brighter future for Nebraska’s Pine Ridge

Creating a brighter future for Nebraska’s Pine Ridge

On this sunny day, Bryce Gerlach is visiting a timber-thinning project at Gilbert-Baker Wildlife Management Area in the northwest corner of the state. Gerlach, who is a forester funded by the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, likes what he sees.

Layne Bussey, Ron Bilstein and Bailey Legate pose with the paddlefish they harvested on Sunday below Gavins Point Dam in Yankton. Tuesday is the final day of the archery paddlefish season.

Game and Parks receives NET grant

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the Rainwater Basin Wetland Management project.

Zac Bilstein recently caught this 4-foot lake sturgeon in Yankton. The fish was released back into the river unharmed.

Norfolk Archery club tournament results announced

The Norfolk Archery Club held an open 3-D archery tournament on Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14. Some 34 archers shot the tournament. Results of the tournament are as follows, with winners listed in order of first, second and third, respectively:

Heightened BUI awareness and enforcement campaign

LINCOLN — As part of a national effort to reduce the number of accidents and deaths related to boating under the influence (BUI), the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will participate July 3-5 in Operation Dry Water.

June outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in June.

June 1-30 – Archery paddlefish season

June 5 – Final day landowners may apply for one elk permit

June 8-26 – Residents and nonresidents may apply for one deer permit in any draw unit

June 8-26 – Residents may apply for one elk permit

June 8-26 – Residents and eligible landowners may apply for one buck or either-sex antelope permit in available units.

June 19 – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Game and Parks has cancelled all agency-sponsored events scheduled through June 30, with the possibility of an extension. Game and Parks aims to protect its staff, customers and communities by limiting our events that create opportunities for crowds to gather at facilities.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

-