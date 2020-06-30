Outdoor Adventures: Archery paddlefish

Layne Bussey, Ron Bilstein and Bailey Legate pose with the paddlefish they harvested on Sunday below Gavins Point Dam in Yankton. Tuesday is the final day of the archery paddlefish season.
* * *
Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.