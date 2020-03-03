Norfolk Archery club to host tournament

The Norfolk Archery Club will host a 300 Round archery tournament on Saturday, March 7. Start times for the tournament are 9 a.m., 12 noon and 7 p.m. The tournament is open to the public.

The club’s indoor range is located in the basement of Midtown Health Center, on the south side of the building, at 3rd and Phillip streets (2 blocks south of Norfolk Ave. between 3rd and 4th streets).

For more information about the club or about the tournament, call Mike Noelle at 402-640-8924, Jason Mock at 402-750-4652, or Regina Lorenz at 402-841-5179, check out the website at www.norfolkarcheryclub.org or check out their Facebook page.

