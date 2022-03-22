Norfolk Archery Club to host tournament

The Norfolk Archery Club will host a 300 round archery tournament on Saturday, March 26. Start times for the tournament are 9 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. The tournament is open to the public.
The club’s indoor range is located in the basement of Midtown Health Center, on the south side of the building, at Third Street and Phillip Ave. (2 blocks south of Norfolk Ave. between Third and Fourth streets).
For more information about the club or about the tournament, call Jason Mock at 402-750-4652, Steve Wieneke at 402-649-4578 or Regina Lorenz at 402-841-5179, check out the website at www.norfolkarcheryclub.org