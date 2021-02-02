Norfolk Archery Club to host tournament

The Norfolk Archery Club will host its 11th annual Scholarship Indoor 3-D archery tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 6 and 7, at the Madison County Fairgrounds, 401 W. 6th St. in Madison.

Check-in times for the tournament are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The tournament is open to the public. Concessions will be available, and social distancing will be observed.   

For more information about the club or about the tournament, call Steve Wieneke at 402-649-4578, Jason Mock at 402-750-4652 or Regina Lorenz at 402-841-5179, check out the website at www.norfolkarcheryclub.org

