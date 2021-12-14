Norfolk Archery Club to host tournament

The Norfolk Archery Club will host a 450 Vegas tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, with shooting lines at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. The tournament is open to the public. The club’s indoor range is located in the basement of Midtown Health Center, on the south side of the building, at 3rd and Phillip streets (2 blocks south of Norfolk Ave. between 3rd and 4th streets).
For more information about the club or about the tournament, call Steve Wieneke at 402-649-4578 or Jason Mock at 402-750-4652, like us on Facebook, or check out the website at www.norfolkarcheryclub.org