The Norfolk Archery Club will host a 450 Vegas tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, with shooting lines at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. The tournament is open to the public. The club’s indoor range is located in the basement of Midtown Health Center, on the south side of the building, at 3rd and Phillip streets (2 blocks south of Norfolk Ave. between 3rd and 4th streets).  

For more information about the club or about the tournament, call Steve Wieneke at 402-649-4578 or Jason Mock at 402-750-4652, like us on Facebook, or check out the website at www.norfolkarcheryclub.org

Tags

In other news

Norfolk Archery Club to host tournament

The Norfolk Archery Club will host a 450 Vegas tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, with shooting lines at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. The tournament is open to the public. The club’s indoor range is located in the basement of Midtown Health Center, on the south side of the building, at 3rd and P…

Firearm deer harvest down from last year

LINCOLN — Preliminary Nebraska deer check-in numbers indicate statewide harvest is down 12 percent compared to 2020 for the November firearm season. During the nine-day season, 37,053 deer were harvested, compared to 42,078 in 2020.