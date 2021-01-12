Norfolk Archery Club to host tournament

The Norfolk Archery Club will host a 450 Vegas archery tournament on Saturday, Jan. 16. Start times for the tournament are 9 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. The club’s indoor range is located in the basement of Midtown Health Center, on the south side of the building, at 3rd and Phillip streets (2 blocks south of Norfolk Ave., between 3rd and 4th streets).  

For more information about the club or about the tournament, call Jason Mock at 402-750-4652 or Steve Wieneke at 402-649-4578, check out the website at www.norfolkarcheryclub.org.

