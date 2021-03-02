The Norfolk Archery Club will host a 300 Round archery tournament on Saturday, March 6.

Start times for the tournament are 9 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. The tournament is open to the public.  

The club’s indoor range is located in the basement of Midtown Health Center, on the south side of the building, at 3rd and Phillip streets (2 blocks south of Norfolk Ave. between 3rd and 4th streets).  

For more information about the club or about the tournament, call Jason Mock at 402-750-4652, Steve Wieneke at 402-649-4578 or Regina Lorenz at 402-841-5179, check out the website at www.norfolkarcheryclub.org

Tags

In other news

Shed hunting trip has unexpected results

Shed hunting trip has unexpected results

It has been a challenging time for outdoor enthusiasts. With few open hunting seasons and the recent subzero temperatures, it has been hard to want to go outside. However, that doesn’t prevent us from finding any excuse to get out as soon as it starts to thaw.

+2
Updates continue at Lake McConaughy

Updates continue at Lake McConaughy

LINCOLN — Visitors to Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas in 2021 will continue to see improvements to infrastructure, amenities, facilities and accessibility around the two popular reservoirs.