The Norfolk Archery Club will host an open 3D tournament on Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27. Registration time is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.  The club’s outdoor range is located south of Norfolk on US Highway 81; turn west at North Airport Road (Coca-Cola building), go ¼ mile, then turn south at the Norfolk Archery Club sign (west side of National Guard Armory) and follow the trail.  

For more information about the tournament, call Jason Mock at 402-750-4652 or Steve Wieneke at 402-649-4578, contact us through our Facebook page, or check out the website at www.norfolkarcheryclub.org

