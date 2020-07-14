Norfolk Archery Club to host 3-D tournament

The Norfolk Archery Club will host an Extreme 3-D archery tournament on Saturday and Sunday, July 18 and 19. The Extreme 3D consists of all challenging shots. Registration will be held between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m..

The club’s outdoor range is located south of Norfolk on US Highway 81; turn west at North Airport Road (Coca-Cola building), go ¼ mile, then turn south at the Norfolk Archery Club sign (west side of National Guard Armory) and follow the trail.

For more information about the tournament, call Jason Mock, 402-750-4652, or Steve Wieneke at 402-649-4578, contact us through our Facebook page, or check out the website at www.norfolkarcheryclub.org.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk Archery Club to host 3-D tournament

The Norfolk Archery Club will host an Extreme 3-D archery tournament on Saturday and Sunday, July 18 and 19. The Extreme 3D consists of all challenging shots. Registration will be held between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m..

Big changes happening at Nebraska’s biggest lake

Big changes happening at Nebraska’s biggest lake

Nearly everything about Lake McConaughy is big. At 30,000 surface acres, it is Nebraska’s largest reservoir, its dam is among the largest of its kind in the world, and its fish grow to trophy proportions, accounting for several state records. Even its nickname, “Big Mac,” reflects its size.

Gifford Point access applications available

LINCOLN — People interested in hunting deer at Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area (WMA) this fall may apply for access permits now through July 31. Two hundred of these permits will be issued to allow hunters access to the area.

Scholarships available for Trout in the Classroom

LINCOLN — Six $1,000 scholarships are available to Nebraska schools starting up Trout in the Classroom, a science-based program that allows students to explore aquatic ecosystems, life cycles, water quality and the scientific process by raising trout from eggs.

NET grant awarded for conservation projects

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the Treehouse Classroom and Interactive Stream: Engaging Nebraskans in Conservation Education project.

More state park facilities reopening

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is pleased to announce the continued reopening of several facilities, activities and amenities in state park and recreation areas across the state.

July outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in July.

July outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in July.

July 1 – Select state park area service centers will reopen to the public for customer service, information and permit sales (OutdoorNebraska.gov/healthinfo).

July 1 – Year-to-date reservation process returns for Nebraska state park area cabins, lodge rooms meeting rooms, group lodges, cabooses, pavilions, and picnic shelters

July 1 – Outdoor shooting range reopens, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Gering

July 1 – Some limited educational and recreational programming at select state park areas returns

July 1 – Archery fishing of game fish is allowed statewide through Dec. 31

July 1 – Underwater spearfishing of game fish allowed in certain waters through Dec. 31 (See the 2020 Nebraska Fishing Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides.)

July 1-14 – Paddlefish snagging permit application period

July 1-31 – Application period for Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area special access permits for deer hunting

July 3 – Results of the draw for deer, antelope and elk permits will be available on or before this date

July 3 – Final day to apply for Nebraska Super Tag and Combo lottery permits

July 4 – Most state park swimming pools, aquatic centers and the Platte River State Park spray park will reopen to the public. Check OutdoorNebraska.org.

July 4 – Eugene T. Mahoney State Park’s miniature golf and Owen Marina concessions and paddleboats at Mahoney and Platte River state parks reopens

July 6 – Reopening of Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln; Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Gering; Schramm Education Center, Gretna; Water Interpretive Center at Lake McConaughy, Ogallala; and Missouri National Recreational River Interpretive Center at Ponca State Park, Ponca

July 6 – Reopening of state historical park interpretive centers, except Buffalo Bill Ranch house, Bowring Ranch house, and Fort Hartsuff visitors’ center

July 17 – Deadline for successful applicants of elk, antelope and deer draw units to complete the purchase of their awarded permits

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

-