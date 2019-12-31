Norfolk Archery Club to hold tournament

The Norfolk Archery Club will host a 450 Vegas archery tournament on Saturday, Jan. 4. Start times for the tournament are 9 a.m., noon and 7 p.m.

The club’s indoor range is located in the basement of Midtown Health Center, on the south side of the building, at 3rd and Phillip streets (2 blocks south of Norfolk Ave. between 3rd and 4th streets).

For more information about the club or about the tournament, call Mike Noelle at 402-640-8924, or Jason Mock at 402-750-4652, check out the website at www.norfolkarcheryclub.org

In other news

Choose proper equipment for safe, comfortable ice-fishing

LINCOLN — Ice-fishing can be a great way to beat cabin fever and it can be one of the best times of the year to catch fish. However, to take advantage of ice-fishing opportunities, some gear is essential to make the experience safe, comfortable and productive.

Students can compete in State-Fish Art Contest

LINCOLN — Wildlife Forever and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission are hosting the Nebraska State-Fish Art Contest, an opportunity for students to win state and national honors and great prizes.

December calendar of events

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in November. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Dec. 1 – Bobcat hunting and trapping season opens

Dec. 1-31 – Muzzleloader deer hunting season

Dec. 1-Jan. 15, 2020 – Antlerless elk hunting season

Dec. 8 – White-fronted goose hunting season, first segment closes

Dec. 9-31 – Light Up the Fort, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford

Dec. 14-22 – Boyer Chute NWR antlerless deer hunting

Dec. 15 – Crow hunting season, first segment ends

Dec. 16 – Snipe hunting season closes

Dec. 17 – Duck and coot hunting season closes in zones 2 and 4

Dec. 22 – Bighorn sheep hunting season closes

Dec. 24 – Duck and coot hunting season closes in Zone 1

Dec. 25 – Light goose hunting season, first segment closes

Dec. 28 – 8th Annual Winterfest, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 31 – Archery antelope hunting season closes

Dec. 31 – Archery deer and Whitetail Statewide Buck hunting seasons close

Dec. 31 – Underwater spearfishing season closes

Dec. 31 – Archery fishing for game fish closes

January calendar of events

Jan. 1, First Day Hike, Platte River State Park (SP), Louisville; Chadron SP, Chadron; Fort Kearny State Recreation Area (SRA), Kearney; Johnson Lake SRA, Elwood; Ash Hollow State Historical Park (SHP), Lewellen; Buffalo Bill SHP, North Platte; Smith Falls SP, Valentine; Red Willow SRA, McCook; Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering; Ponca SP, Ponca; Indian Cave SP, Shubert; Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland; Mormon Island SRA, Doniphan; Branched Oak SRA, Raymond; Rock Creek Station SHP, Fairbury; Wagon Train SRA, Hickman

Jan. 2, Application period begins for Super Tag and Combo multispecies lottery permits

Jan. 3, Christmas Bird Count for Kids, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Jan. 4, Custer and the Royal Buffalo Hunt of 1872, Fort Atkinson SHP, Fort Calhoun

Jan. 5, Duck and coot hunting seasons close in Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains units

Jan. 6, Discover Ice-Fishing classroom event, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

Jan. 6-27, Duck and coot hunting seasons in zones 2 and 3, High Plains Unit

Jan. 7, Big game informational meeting, David City Auditorium, David City

Jan. 8, Prescribed burn training workshop, Ainsworth Community Center, Ainsworth

Jan. 9, Big game informational meeting, American Legion, Bennet; Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk

Jan. 11, Cold Day, Warm Hearts and Family Fun, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland

Jan. 11, Discover Ice-Fishing on-ice event, Holmes Lake, Lincoln

Jan. 13, First day of spring turkey hunting permit sales

Jan. 13, Crow hunting season opens statewide

Jan. 13, Big game informational meeting, Chadron State College Student Center, Chadron

Jan. 14, Little Saplings Early Childhood Nature Discovery Program, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Jan. 14, Big game informational meeting, Custer County Fairgrounds Extension Building, Broken Bow

Jan. 14, Birds and Books Educator Workshop, Educational Service Unit (ESU) No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 15, Antlerless elk season closes

Jan. 15, Youth, Landowner, Season Choice and River Antlerless, and Gifford WMA deer hunting seasons close

Jan. 15, Prescribed burn training workshop, Red Cloud Community Center, Red Cloud

Jan. 15, Big game informational meeting Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Scottsbluff/Gering

Jan. 16, Prescribed burn training workshop, Lancaster County UNL Extension, Lincoln

Jan. 16, Big game informational meeting, Lake McConaughy Visitors Center, Ogallala; St. Paul Civic Center, St. Paul

Jan. 17, Dark goose hunting season closes in North Central Unit

Jan. 17, Prescribed burn training workshop, Upper Loup Natural Resources District, Thedford

Jan. 18, Nebraska Fish and Game Association Discover Ice-Fishing classroom event, Yanney Heritage Park ERC, Kearney

Jan. 18-Feb. 9, Statewide light goose and white-fronted goose hunting seasons

Jan. 19, Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Jan. 19, Discover Ice-Fishing on-ice event, Fort Kearny Lake No. 6, Kearney

Jan. 21, Prescribed burn training workshop, North Platte NRD, Scottsbluff

Jan. 21, Insect Investigations Educator Workshop, ESU No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 22, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

Jan. 23, Prescribed burn training workshop, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk

Jan. 28, Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop, North Creek Child Development Center, Lincoln; ESU No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 31, Hunting seasons close for November late doe/fawn antelope, fall turkey, pheasant, quail, partridge, grouse and squirrel

-