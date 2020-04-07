Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS ARE DEVELOPING THIS
AFTERNOON...

.GUSTY NORTHWESTERLY WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND AMPLE
FUELS WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA. TEMPERATURES PEAKING IN THE 80S COMBINE WITH
RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AROUND 15 TO 20 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS UP TO
30 MPH WILL MAKE ANY FIRES THAT START HARD TO CONTROL.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRAKSA...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A RED
FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.

* AFFECTED AREA...IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 016 ANTELOPE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 017 PIERCE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 030 BOONE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 031 MADISON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 032 STANTON,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 042 PLATTE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 043 COLFAX,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 044 DODGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 050 BUTLER,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 065 SEWARD,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 078 SALINE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 089 GAGE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE.

* WINDS...NORTHWEST 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 TO 20 PERCENT.

* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL GROW QUICKLY AND SPREAD
RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE POSTPONED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.

&&

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Nonresident spring turkey permit sales to end

Special to the Daily News

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is suspending the sale of nonresident spring turkey hunting permits in a proactive effort to prevent the potential for the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This is being done by the Commission in coordination with Gov. Pete Ricketts Executive Order No. 20-11 to help protect the health of Nebraskans by discouraging unnecessary travel.

Game and Parks will stop selling 2020 nonresident spring turkey permits effective immediately. Nonresidents who have purchased permits will be able to use them, but will not be able to purchase additional permits. Nonresidents with Nebraska turkey permits will be contacted by Game and Parks through email within the next week with additional information, including potential refunds.

Nebraska’s spring turkey season opened March 25 for archers. The shotgun season opens April 11 for youth and April 18 for adults. All turkey seasons close May 31.

The agency in late March closed all parks offices and commission offices; service and education centers; and other facilities temporarily. Also closed in April, with a possible extension period, are state park and recreation area lodges, cabins, and public shower buildings.

State parks, recreation areas and campgrounds remain open at this time, as are a limited number of public restrooms, which are sanitized regularly per Centers for Disease Control and Protection recommendations.

For the most up-to-date information on closures and event cancellations or postponements, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.

Fishing opportunity

Fishing at Ponca State Park provides an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while social distancing. There is a stocked fishing pond and river access.  Regulations relating to the stocked pond: Catfish, bluegill and large mouth bass are catch and release; and rainbow trout has a daily limit of five.

Hunters advised to use caution to avoid spread of virus

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is advising hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts to honor guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other health organizations, to avoid spread of coronavirus as they head to the field this spring.

April outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in April.

April 5 – Light Goose Conservation Order closes in Rainwater Basin and West zones

April 11 – Spring youth shotgun turkey season opens

April 18 – Spring shotgun turkey season opens

April 15 – Light Goose Conservation Order closes in East Zone

April 20 – Application period begins for bighorn sheep lottery permit

In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Game and Parks has cancelled all agency-sponsored events scheduled through May 31. Game and Parks aims to protect its staff and customers by removing opportunities for crowds to gather at facilities and events and by maintaining clean facilities.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

