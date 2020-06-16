COVID-19 Nebraska cases

No alcohol to be allowed at McConaughy

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, working in collaboration with Ogallala and Keith County area partners, will implement actions designed to make the Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas safer and more family-friendly destinations by enhancing recreational facilities and prohibiting the possession of alcohol.

The new regulation, which now bans the possession and consumption of alcohol at the two state recreation areas, officially went into effect June 9.

Management plans also call for increased law enforcement presence and operational efforts to better manage large crowds and help improve recreational experiences for park guests and the safety of first responders. The regulation can be viewed in detail at sos.nebraska.gov.

The changes come after Nebraska’s largest lake saw record visitation in 2018 and 2019, stressing both park infrastructure and resources and local public safety resources, and hindering the commission’s ability to provide quality guest services. In response, Game and Parks partnered with Keith County Commissioners, local public safety officials and the public to find solutions that would create higher quality experiences for all.

Exceptions to the new regulation include areas operating under a lease agreement with Game and Parks, or for those traveling directly to or from a private lease area such as a cabin.

Staff will continue to work with a Keith County advisory committee on future opportunities for park improvements at the two areas as part of a 20-year master plan for the lakes adopted in October 2016.

Park cabins to open

Park cabins to open

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will begin restoring limited overnight lodging in park cabins while continuing to protect the public and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

June outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in June.

June 1-30 – Archery paddlefish season

June 5 – Final day landowners may apply for one elk permit

June 8-26 – Residents and nonresidents may apply for one deer permit in any draw unit

June 8-26 – Residents may apply for one elk permit

June 8-26 – Residents and eligible landowners may apply for one buck or either-sex antelope permit in available units.

June 19 – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Game and Parks has cancelled all agency-sponsored events scheduled through June 30, with the possibility of an extension. Game and Parks aims to protect its staff, customers and communities by limiting our events that create opportunities for crowds to gather at facilities.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

