NET grant awarded for conservation projects

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the Treehouse Classroom and Interactive Stream: Engaging Nebraskans in Conservation Education project.
The Treehouse Classroom and Interactive Stream will engage Nebraskans in environmental education and promote conservation of natural resources, continuing the success of the new Schramm Education Center at Schramm Park State Recreation Area (SRA).
This project will design and build the Treehouse Classroom on the bluffs overlooking spring-fed canyon ponds at Schramm. The classroom will feature treetop forest views, equipment for scientific investigations and a year-round location for conservation education. Additionally, the Interactive Stream will be designed within the footprint of the existing canyon ponds. Two of the four current ponds will remain, supporting fish and aquatic wildlife; two ponds will be converted into a cool-water stream designed for students to explore and learn.
This initiative is part of the Outdoor Venture Parks complex, which encompasses Eugene T. Mahoney and Platte River state parks, as well as Schramm Park and Louisville SRAs. Reaching more than a million people within 60 miles, this complex is critical to cultivate knowledge and appreciation of natural resources through science-based learning and outdoor recreation.
This is the first year of award for Game and Parks with a potential of $1,325,000 in second year funding.
The Nebraska Legislature created the Nebraska Environmental Trust in 1992. Using revenue from the Nebraska Lottery, the Trust has provided more than $328 million in grants to more than 2,300 projects across the state. Any citizens, organizations, communities, farmers or businesses can apply for funding to protect habitat, improve water quality and establish recycling programs in Nebraska.
The Trust works to preserve, protect and restore natural resources for future generations.