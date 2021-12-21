LINCOLN — Nebraska is more than cows and corn — and really may be for everyone after all.
The state will get its Discovery Channel debut Saturday, Jan. 8, when “RV There Yet?” airs episode two, “Not just Cows and Corn,” featuring Arbor Lodge State Historical Park, Platte River State Park and Chadron State Park.
The new reality show comes just at the right time. State and national parks saw record levels of visitors in the past few years, with more people investing in recreational vehicles and campers to travel and explore nature, according to the RV Industry Association.
“RV There Yet?” takes viewers along on a road trip from Florida to South Dakota as the four-member cast explores America’s great outdoors and parks — all by RV.
Catch them mountain biking, hiking, gourmet RV cooking and more.
Although the six-episode show features mostly National Park Service locations, producer and host Patrice McCabe, a Nebraska native, couldn’t pass up the opportunity to feature her home state in the casts’ adventures.
“I am proud to have Nebraska roots and couldn’t wait to show our audience why it’s called ‘The Good Life,’ ” McCabe said. “When Nebraska Game and Parks told us about celebrating 100 years of state parks in 2021, it was a no-brainer: We simply had to do an episode.
“I got to experience parts of the state, like Chadron, for the first time, and it all blew me away. I have much more on my list of Nebraska must-sees, so we’ll definitely be back.”
McCabe was joined on screen by her husband and co-producer Kevin McCabe, as well as co-hosts Dave and Karla Burch. The four took a dive into Nebraska’s state parks in June, learning about Arbor Day while at the state historical park in southeast Nebraska, mountain biking the trails at Platte River State Park in northeast Nebraska, and hiking the buttes of Chadron State Park in northwest Nebraska.
Catch their adventures at 8 a.m. starting Saturday, Jan. 1, on Discovery Channel and tune in Saturday, Jan. 8, for the 30-minute Nebraska show. All episodes will be available online afterward. Learn more at RVThereYetTV.com.
Explore Nebraska’s parks featured in the show at OutdoorNebraska.org.