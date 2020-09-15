You have permission to edit this article.
Nebraska is a fall turkey hunting destination

LINCOLN — Hunters will take to the field Sept. 15 for the start of the fall turkey season.

Nebraska, one of the nation’s top turkey hunting destinations, has the birds, permits and opportunities for a great outdoor adventure.

Turkey hunting can be combined with big game, upland game, waterfowl or fishing for a true Nebraska mixed-bag outdoor adventure.

There are plenty of other reasons to undertake a Nebraska turkey hunt:

--Wild turkeys may be found in all 93 counties.

--Turkey hunters in Nebraska enjoy a long fall season (ends Jan. 31), and high success and satisfaction rates. Areas to hunt turkeys are plentiful in Nebraska, with 289 wildlife management areas across the state and more than 350,000 acres of walk-in public access to private land in the Open Fields and Waters Program.

--Permits may be purchased over the counter, are unlimited in quantity, and are valid statewide. Fall hunters can buy up to two turkey permits. Qualifying landowners also are eligible for a reduced price landowner permit. Permits allow hunters the option of harvesting with either a bow or shotgun. The bag limit for a fall permit is two turkeys of either sex. Purchase permits at OutdoorNebraska.org.

--Help is easy to find. Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/wildturkey or see the 2020 Turkey Guide at Outdoor

Nebraska.gov/guides for more information. Find more than 1.2 million acres of publicly accessible Nebraska lands in the 2020-21 Public Access Atlas, available at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices and service centers and wherever hunt and fish permits are sold. It also is available online at OutdoorNebras

ka.org/PublicAccessAtlas.

--Turkey hunters are encouraged to introduce someone to hunting by sharing their passion and taking a beginner afield for a chance to win prizes in the Take ’em Hunting challenge.

For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/TakeEmHunting.

