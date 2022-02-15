Nebraska Hunter Education instructors John Niemoth of Omaha and Robert Sevenker of Ord recently were recognized for their contributions to the program and became the first to achieve the honor of Heritage Instructor.
This designation was created for instructors who served the Hunter Education program for decades, providing mentor hunting, outdoors skills training, and safety instruction in their communities but who no longer are able to continue as instructors. Niemoth and Sevenker were recognized with this honor at the Jan. 28 meeting of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in Lincoln.
Niemoth served in the Hunter Education program for 45 years, starting in 1974. He also was a youth fishing and boating safety instructor. His long volunteer history includes 25 years with Boy Scout camps, the Nebraska State Fair, 4-H camps, and nature programs. A former Niobrara science teacher, he was a member and presenter at the National Science Teachers Association conferences
Sevenker joined the Hunter Education program in 1975 and put in 35 years of service. He has been active in his local Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited chapters, including mentor hunts and firearm safety trainings. He is an active member of the Karp & Krow Sportsman’s Club, where he has served as president, secretary, treasurer, and served on the board of directors.