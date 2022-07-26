Turkey survey
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is inviting the public to participate in its annual summer turkey survey through Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The survey provides useful estimates about annual production by wild turkey hens and how many poults, or young turkeys, survive the summer brood-rearing period. These records and observations inform management decisions regarding wild turkeys, their population size and habitat needs.
During July and August, survey participants are asked to record all turkeys they see. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/turkeybroodsurvey for instructions and the survey link. The link can be bookmarked on a phone for easy use in the field.
“The results of this survey have been really important in helping us understand our turkey populations,” said Luke Meduna, Game and Parks’ big game program manager. “While we have seen declines in turkey numbers across the state, brood sizes, hen, poult and tom ratios in recent years have remained consistent with historic rates.”
Lottery applications
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept applications for a 2022 bighorn sheep lottery permit through Friday, Aug. 5. Only Nebraska residents are eligible.
Apply at a Nebraska Game and Parks office or at outdoornebraska.org. A nonrefundable application fee must accompany each application.
The 2022 bighorn sheep season is Nov. 29 through Dec. 22. The permit will be drawn Wednesday, Aug. 31.
New project
Eugene T. Mahoney State Park’s James Family Conservatory has been closed temporarily for the start of a yearlong construction project.
The closure will accommodate the addition of the new Nature Center and Outdoor Education Classroom, a Venture Parks project.
The tentative completion of the new project will be summer 2023. The addition will be the park’s new home base for outdoor education activities.
“This new addition will help us expand our education programs for park guests and students, helping to teach outdoor skills and grow knowledge about nature,” Superintendent Jake Rodiek said. “This will be a great place to engage our next generation of park guests.”
Venture Parks are an innovative public/private partnership that brings unique experiences and amenities to four popular state parks and recreation areas along the Platte River: Mahoney State Park, Platte River State Park, Schramm Park State Recreation Area and Louisville State Recreation Area. Thanks to supportive donors, venture parks invite park guests to explore, learn and play and get in touch with nature in new interactive ways. Learn more at OutdoorNebraska.org/ventureparks.
Fall turkey permits
Hunters may begin purchasing 2022 Nebraska fall turkey permits at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
A fall turkey permit is valid statewide and allows a hunter to harvest two turkeys of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment. Each hunter may have up to two permits. There is no minimum age requirement for youth hunters.
The fall turkey season is Sept. 15, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2023.
Permits will be available at OutdoorNebraska.org and at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices.