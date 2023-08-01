Hunters may begin purchasing 2023 Nebraska fall turkey permits at 1 p.m. Aug. 14.
A fall turkey permit still is valid statewide, but significant changes have taken place for the fall season in 2023.
Each hunter may only have one fall permit.
The bag limit allows the take of one turkey of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment.
All turkey harvests must be reported via Telecheck.
The fall turkey season is Oct. 1 through Nov. 30.
Permits will be available at OutdoorNebraska.gov and at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices.