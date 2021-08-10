LINCOLN — Grab your fellow nature nerds and join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission as it hosts four Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia Nights across the state Aug. 11.

Nature is cool, so there is no shortage of topics questions could cover. Get your teams of no more than five players and be ready to compete for prizes. Registration is not required.

These events are for adults only and are free to attend with a purchase from the host brewery.

The Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia Nights, which begin at 7 p.m., are at: Scottsbluff — Flyover Brewing Company, 1824 Broadway; Lincoln — The Happy Raven, 122 N. 11th St.; Wayne — Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company, 121 N. Pearl St.; Elkhorn — Jukes Ale Works, 20560 Elkhorn Drive.

For more information and or questions, email monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.

