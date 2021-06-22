LINCOLN — Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area will be hosting National Marina Day on June 19 at the park near Crofton.

Event highlights include a campsite or cabin marina-themed decorating contest, sandcastle building competition, lure making, fishing, hayrack rides, outdoor games and a fish fry.

The campsite or cabin decorating contest, new to the event this year, will be judged Saturday night with prizes going to the best decorated marina-themed space.

Those interested in the friendly sandcastle building contest will compete from 1 to 4 p.m. at the beach.

Some tools will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring tools of their own to build their masterpieces.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each category. Categories are: 7 and under, 8 to 12, 13 and up, or family.

Other events will include yoga on the beach; fish cleaning demonstrations; a fish touch tank; Yankton Search and Rescue dive demonstration; boat tours; archery; kayaking; sidewalk art chalk; and Crofton Fire and Rescue Department meet and greet.

Find the complete schedule of events in the National Marina Day listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov, or pick up a park map and event schedule at the park office on June 19.

